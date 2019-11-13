Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: Darr to Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, 5 best roles of the actress

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has been impressing her fans for over three decades. Her charisma, impeccable comic timing, and vivacious on-screen persona just don't agree to fade away. The actress has ruled the box office from the 1980s to the 1990s and the early 2000s. On the occasion of the actress's 52nd birthday let's dig down into the best roles from her films that just cannot be missed.

1. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak:

The1988 released film is counted amongst one of the most romantic sagas of Bollywood. A young Aamir Khan romances a chubby Juhi Chawla in this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The film made the actress win the Filmfare Award for the best debutant female and also help her gain critical acclaim for her.

2. Lootere:

Juhi through the film Darr received accolades for her performance and the image of a girl-next-door which she played with ease. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

3. Darr:

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, even Juhi was eye-catching in their blockbuster film. This is one of the best films of her career in which she gave great expressions. This time the actress was said to be at her career-best and is known for starting the trend of off-shoulder dresses and curly hair.

4. Arjun Pandit:

Juhi Chawla outshone everyone else in this 1999 blockbuster. As her character grew from being a bubbly girl to the one who overshadows the role, Juhi left a mark on both the critics and viewers.

5. My Brother Nikhil:

Juhi delivered an excellent performance in this off-beat film which came in the yar 2005. As the elder sister, her effortless blend of conflicting emotions left everyone awestruck.

