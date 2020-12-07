Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESHPAUL Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID-19 after Varun Dhawan & Neetu Kapoor?

Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said on Monday. The development comes days after Paul's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the film's director, Raj Mehta. Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well.

"He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a post informing his fans about his COVID-19 positive report on Monday. Alongside, he wrote, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u."

Neetu Kapoor who also contracted the virus has returned to Mumbai through an air ambulance. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, "Jug Jug Jeeyo" is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

-With PTI inputs