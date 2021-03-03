Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUBINNAUTIYAL Jubin Nautiyal raises over Rs 10 lakh for Chamoli victims

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal paid a visit to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Tuesday to hand over the money he raised through a digital concert on February 14 for those affected by the recent Chamoli flood disaster in the state.

"Uttarakhand always has my heart, and I could not imagine myself not using this opportunity after the Chamoli disaster. We did this concert to raise funds and awareness for people badly affected in the rural areas, and I thought even if everyone who watches donates even a rupee, it would make a lot of difference," Nautiyal told IANS.

The concert was viewed by over 2.5 lakh people digitally and Nautiyal managed to raise Rs 13,91,111 digitally, which was handed over to the CM on Tuesday.

"I'm surprised to see the response we got through this, and it is all because of my fans who have shown enormous support to me and my music. Without my listeners, I wouldn't be able to pull this off and I am thankful and grateful to each and everyone who was there and supported us in this," said Jubin.

"This mission has been very close to my heart. It motivates me further to be more a responsible citizen and come together for each other," he added.

This is not the first time that the singer has done something for his home state. Last year during the pandemic, he extended a helping hand to people in Uttarakhand with distribution of ration kits.