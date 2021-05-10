Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JR NTR Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans not to worry: I'm doing absolutely fine'

Telugu star Jr NTR on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to his social media to confirm the same and assured fans of his health. He and his family are currently in isolation receiving treatment. The actor was shooting for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus 'RRR' before it came to a sudden halt due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Jr NTR in his post asked fan not to worry as he is absolutely fine. He also urged everyone to stay safe amid the COVID19 spike.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

The actor was recently featured in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's new coronavirus awareness video. The clip included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt asking everyone to follow all COVID protocols, stay home and vaccinate themselves. They reiterated the importance of following protocol and staying safe in the ongoing crisis. The actors say that we have to contain the spread of the virus like how we successfully fought it last year. The message came at a crucial time when we all are unitedly fighting against country's biggest enemy. The video requests everyone to get vaccinated, if eligible.

On the professional front, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming mega project "RRR" along with Ram Charan. The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. 'RRR' is set in 1920s and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad--Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.

Jr NTR is also scheduled to host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of the popular TV series 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'.