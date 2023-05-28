Jr NTR struggles to move and pay respect at NTR ghat as fans mob Devara actor | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jr NTR's video

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Hundreds of fans gathered at NT Ghat to pay tribute to the late actor-politician. His grandson, superstar Jr NTR also arrived to pay his respect. However, the RRR actor was mobbed at the NTR ghat in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, Jr NTR was seen making his way to the Late NTR’s centenary to offer prayers.

While his fans were happy to see Tarak at the ghat, they were upset with the crowds' behaviour at the venue. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced online. Dressed in white, Jr NTR is seen getting mobbed and struggling to walk as a sea of fans spotted him and rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor, giving him no space to even. Amid this, Tarak maintained his cool, waiting for the crowd to settle down.

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, Jr NTR fans called out those who misbehaved and crowded the actor as he offered his respect. "People do not have common sense at all... What is the use of that man coming, why is he troubling so much… Then they will cut their hands brother… I’m… Is that minimum common sense," a user wrote. "Kya Public Hai Yaar Samjhti hi nahi kuch Zara sa Bhi," read another comment. A third comment read, "Poor man, he is not even able to bow properly."

On the professional front, Jr NTR's 30th film is titled 'Devara', which means God or Godlike. The film reunites Jr NTR with his 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva, whose last film was 'Acharya,' starring megastar Chiranjeevi and "RRR" star Ram Charan. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It will be out in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Jr NTR will also be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

