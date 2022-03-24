Jr NTR-Ram Charan's bromance woos fans ahead of RRR release. Actors reveal each other's qualities

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RRRMOVIE Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The most-awaited magnum opus movie 'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is set to hit the theatres tomorrow (March 25). While some have already purchased the movie tickets, there are some showering love on their favourites, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, on social media. The nation has witnessed the bromance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR during their country tour, as they promoted SS Rajamouli's epic directorial. Now that the D-Day has arrived, the actors have expressed that they had fun shooting for the film. Also, they spoke about the 'what quality from each other they seek to imbibe'.

The 'RRR' trio, Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Jr NTR who have been involved in the promotions, had a candid interview with Rana Daggubati, in which NTR compared Charan to a 'Golgappa'. The actor had expressed that they had unlimited fun on the sets of 'RRR'. They used to irritate the director, who according to the two actors, is strict. ALSO READ: Jr NTR- Ram Charan's RRR: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download, Booking Tickets

When quizzed about one thing NTR would imbibe from Charan, NTR said that he would love to have the calmness and composure of Charan. "I am a hyperactive person, and I feel that I need to calm down sometimes. So, if I had that composure like Charan, it would be a great balance", the 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor said.

On the other hand, Ram Charan expressed that he would want to have the grasping power of NTR. "He grasps things so quickly. I would like to imbibe that quality from Tarak", he said.

Rajamouli, who kept talking about Ram Charan and NTR's brawls on the sets, mentions that they both are equally hardworking and are looking forward to the movie's release, so as to see the audience's reception. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and stakes of Rajamouli's RRR: A look at box office reports of their last 5 films

Meanwhile, RRR is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era and promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.