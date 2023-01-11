Jr NTR gets a grand welcome at RRR screening in Los Angeles ahead of Golden Globe Awards 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JR NTRFANS Jr NTR at Golden Globes Award 2023

Jr NTR is currently in Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes where 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories. Before walking the red carpet at the gala night, Man of Masses attended a screening at TCL Chinese Theatre where he received a grand welcome from his fans. NTR Jr was seen smiling and interacting with swarms of fans who were heard saying 'Jai NTR!'. His fan clubs also shared some pictures from the location in which the fans have painted the Hollywood town red with banners, billboards and 3 LED moving trucks bearing the actor's name.

NTR Jr arrived in LA a few days back and even attended a screening of RRR followed by a reception at the DGA theatre. Currently, he is attending the Golden Globes ceremony with director SS Rajamouli and team. The historical magnum opus RRR has been nominated in the Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song (for 'Naatu Naatu') categories at the Golden Globes.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, the film raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globe awards. In the 'best picture–non English segment', “RRR” will face off with Korean romantic mystery film “Decision To Leave”, German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front”, Argentine historical drama “Argentina, 1985”, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

The film’s Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has been nominated in the 'original song–motion picture category'.

Meanwhile, blockbusters, 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Kantara' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a remainder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023. Previously, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023. Apart from them, the list also features Indian films 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'. According to Variety, an American Meida company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.

