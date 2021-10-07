Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JR NTR Jr NTR fulfills wish of ailing fan by video calling him, actors' gesture wins hearts | WATCH

Jr NTR, the multi-award-winning actor-TV host and the grandson of late cine idol and three-time Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao has once again proved that he is a real star. Recently, NTR'S ardent fan expressed his wish to speak to him once as he is battles for life at a hospital. The actor was kind enough to immediately accept his request and spoke to the fan over a video call. A video of their video call is going viral on social media and earning a lot of praise.

The fan whose name is Koppadi Murali is from East Godavari District and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for damaged kidneys. Murali was overwhelmed to see Jr NTR over a video call.

During the video call, Jr NTR wished him a speedy recovery. He also expressed that he would like to provide financial aid to Murali and also wished him a speedy recovery.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Jr NTR is currently gearing up the shooting for his upcoming television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which is making groundbreaking records. On the sets of EMK, Jr NTR with Ram Charan was at their entertaining best, engaging in light-hearted banter, evoking laughter, one on the host seat and the other on the hot seat.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are appearing together in S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR'. Jr NTR took to Instagram and recently announced that the film will hit the screens on January 7, 2022.

RRR went on floor in November 2018 and this Rajamouli's first project after delivering the mega-hit of Baahubali series. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran. The film is expected to hit in over 10 different languages.

