Jr NTR feels 'honoured' after team RRR gets invited to join the Academy, call it a 'proud moment'

Superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with four other members of the RRR team have been invited to be members of The Academy. On June 29, the fresh list of directors, actors and technicians, who have been invited as members, was announced. Musician and Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, casting director KK Senthil Kumar, music director Chandrabose and RRR's art director Sabu Cyril, also made their way to the list of 398 members. However, it is to be noted SS Rajamouli's name is not a part of the list. Following this, Jr NTR congratulated team for receiving the 'well-deserved honour'.

Jr NTR's congratulates team

Jr NTR has expressed happiness on being invited by Oscars to be a member of The Academy. "It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members to The Academy Awards 2024. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy," Jr NTR said in a statement.

SS Rajamouli's statement

After learning about the list, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and wrote, "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil and Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year," Rajamouli tweeted.

2023 has been a great year for 'RRR' team as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

