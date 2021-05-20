Image Source : TWITTER/@SWAGKHILADI Jr NTR expresses gratitude towards fans, family, colleagues for their warm birthday wishes

N. T. Rama Rao aka Jr NTR turns a year older today. The actor is undoubtedly one of the most talked about stars in Telugu film industry, is celebrating his 38th birthday. He enjoys a massive fan base that is making his days special by showering immense love on him. With Covid induced lockdown, his fans could not gather in large numbers to celebrate the day, so they have flooded the internet with heartfelt wishes.

Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, the 'RRR' actor has expressed his gratitude towards everyone with a heartfelt message on Twitter. "I thank each & every fan, my family members, well wishers & members of the film fraternity for the warm birthday wishes. Grateful," Jr NTR wrote followed by a folded hand emoticon.

Take a look at Jr NTR’s message:

On Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of his most awaited film RRR announced to released a character poster of the superstar as 'intense Komaram Bheem.' In the poster, the actor looks 'bold and strong' and he poses with a spear in his hand. In a very rustic looking appearance, Jr NTR is seen wearing a black kurta with a turban tied to his waist.

Sharing the new poster, Jr NTR tweeted, "He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie."

In RRR Jr NTR will be seen along with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead.

