Jonas Brothers & K-pop group TXT’s upcoming song Do It Like That teaser | Watch

K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together also known as TXT dropped the official first teaser Do It Like That in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. The teaser looks cheerful and fun and promises to deliver a playful vibe.

Do It Like That teaser features TXT and Jonas Brothers having fun in the video, however, the full song will be released on July 7. In the teaser, TXT members including Soobin, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Hueningkai, and Taehyun can be seen making cute gestures at the camera as they end up doing their hook step and eventually release the official date of the song.

On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers including Kevin, Nick, and Joe appear in a fisheye lens effect and join the TXT members and unleash the madness by hovering around in the teaser. This time, the groups have made sure to keep giving excitement and curiosity by only sharing small snippets of themselves dancing to the beat of the chorus.

According to the press announcement of Do It Like That, the song is a summer-like tempo dance track having an addictive chorus that can be sung along from its first note. It is expected to be the official summer track of this year.

The collaboration between the two groups was anticipated when the groups share small snippets of themselves enjoying the chorus of the singles on their social media handles. And if that’s not enough for the fans to go crazy, they have also made hilarious videos with each other to announce the collaboration.

TXT members specifically flew down to the USA to shoot the music video for the album. The collaboration between the two was made official a couple of days ago with both TXT and Jonas Brothers fans being seen flooding the social media with excitement of the song’s arrival.

When they shared the concept photos of their upcoming single Do It Like That dropped and fans lopped the new look of the members and jokingly called it the K-popification of the Jonas Brothers.

