Jonas Brothers and K-Pop group TXT’s Do It Like That song sweeps iTunes Charts all over the world

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER TXT & Jonas Brothers' new collaboration

Jonas Brother’s new collaboration with K-Pop group TXT is dominating iTunes charts across the globe.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers recently dropped the highly anticipated joint single Do It Like That. Immediately upon its release, the song soared to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

Do It Like That had already hit No.1 on iTunes Top song charts in at least 57 different regions, including the United States, France, Mexico, and Indonesia. The single had also reached no.2 in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and more.

Do It Like That is a summary rhythm dance song that communicates the happy moments of becoming hopelessly enamored. This melody with an infectious tune that is extraordinary even in the wake of paying attention to it once, alongside the musical and addicting top line, the reviving tones of TXT and Jonas Brothers provide audience members with the sensation of leaving for a retreat. Through BIGHIT MUSIC that day, present TXT shared a variety of stories about the new single.

Soobin, the TXT member, presented Do It Like That as the best summer melody of 2023 and said that the song’s enhanced for tuning in summer more than some other reason. Yeonjun was introduced with self-assurance, stating that he had grown up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music and couldn’t believe they could work together in this way. The tune adheres to the ears and the song is simple. So, anybody can chime in immediately.

Meanwhile, TXT’s second album SWEET as of late released in Japan is additionally constantly acquiring prominence. As per the chart by Japan’s Oricon, SWEET beat the Oricon Daily Album Ranking for three back-to-back days with day-to-day deals of 26,494 duplicates. This album previously debuted at the top of the charts with sales of 216, 257 copies on its first day of release and remained there with 25,730 copies sold on its second day.

Latest Entertainment News