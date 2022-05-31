Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Donald Trump Jr makes 'Turd' reference inviting backlash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HEARD.VS.DEPP Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is being heard in Fairfax, Virginia Court

The much-publicised and high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has come to a conclusion last week. The case is now being deliberated by the jury and after six weeks of allegations and counter-allegations, the verdict is supposed to be out soon.

Recently, Donald Trump Jr, the son of former POTUS Donald Trump, tweeted in reference to the Depp vs Heard trial. He said, "Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great (sic)."

Trump Jr was referencing an allegation made by Depp during the trial claiming Heard defecated on their bed. Since then, Depp's followers had been trending 'Amber Turd' on Twitter in what could be considered a way of trolling the Aquaman actress. When Trump Jr made a reference to 'Amber Turd', netizens reacted strongly to it.

One of the social media users wrote, "Because nobody is great unless a man says so?" and another one commented, "I've seen many man come out in her defence. Many many men (sic)."

Recently, Elon Musk also tweeted in the Depp vs Heard trial. After the hearing came to a conclusion, Musk reacted to a tweet, writing, "I hope they both move on. At their best, each of them is amazing."