Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CENAFANCLUB, JOHN CENA John Cena pays tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, Indian fans thank him

Sidharth Shukla's death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and family. Ever since the news broke, his fans, colleagues and friends have taken to social media to mourn the sudden demise. On Saturday, Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star. Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor. The picture left Indian fans emotional. Many thanked John for dedicating a post to Sidharth. A fan said, “Thanks Cena for the post." Another added, “John sir you are great person.” A user also wrote, “Respect John Cena.”

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharth was a multi talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial. Besides this he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

(With IANS inputs)