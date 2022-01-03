John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham, Priya Runchal

Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media on Monday to inform fans, followers and colleagues. In the post, he mentioned having come in contact with someone who was COVID positive some time back. As per COVID guidelines, the couple is quarantined at home. Sharing that they have mild symptoms, John also said that he and Priya are vaccinated.

"I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had covid. Priya & I have tested positive for covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else, we are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," John wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Story.

On the work front, we saw John Abraham last on the bog screen in Divya Khosla Kumar starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. The film has the actor playing three roles. The film billed as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 vigilante action thriller is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

He will next be seen in 'Attack'. The teaser has been released and it promises an action-packed saga of a supercop whose singular focus is to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil. Laced with high-voltage action, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand is slated to hit the screens on January 26.

He also has 'Ek Villain Returns' in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film will release on July 8, 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.