John Abraham gets brutally trolled for 'don't want to be available for Rs 299' remark on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER John Abraham gets brutally trolled for OTT remarks

John Abraham has been giving back-to-back action films to his fans. From Satyameva Jayate to Attack Part 1, the actor has proved that he is the ultimate king of high-octane action films. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming thriller, 'Ek Villain Returns.' During the same, John Abraham shared his thoughts about acting for the OTT platform and said that his preference as an actor is for the big screen, rather than on OTT platforms. He said, "I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or Rs 499."

His statement did not go down well with netizens who trolled him brutally. John said that he doesn't want anyone to close the tab while watching his film when they have to use the bathroom. Reacting to the same, a user tweeted, "I will go to John Abraham's next movie in the theatre and walk out to pee when he inevitably takes his shirt off."

Another tweeted, "Can please someone pass this gentle reminder to John Abraham that no one wants to see his acting on OTT as well as in the theatres."

Check out more reactions here-

According to Mashable, the 'Satyamev Jayate' actor in the interview shared his thoughts about the growing OTT platforms and that, he "loved" the OTT space only as a producer and not as an actor. "I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs299 or 499. I have a problem with it," the actor said.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gives the BEST reaction | VIRAL VIDEO

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. His upcoming line-up also has 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Also Read: Punjabi comedian Surinder Sharma passes away, laid to rest in Chandigarh

(With ANI inputs)