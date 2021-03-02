John Abraham bares it all in latest Instagram photo, fans ask 'kapde kahan hain?'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJOHNABRAHAM John Abraham bares it all in latest Instagram photo

Bollywood actor John Abraham broke the internet on Tuesday after he shared a 'bare it all' picture on Instagram. Flaunting a coy smile, the handsome hunk posed with just a pillow and said that he is waiting for his wardrobe. The picture was taken from the sets, most probably of his next film Ek Villain Returns. Sitting on a couch with a room heater, John can be seen with his right leg up in the air and a pillow on his lap.

John Abraham wrote, "Waiting for wardrobe.:)" As soon as he dropped the picture on Instagram, fans flooded it with comments. One user asked, "Bhai kapda kahan." Another said, "You are the hottest man on Earth."

On Monday, John Abraham and Disha Patani started the shoot of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. John had shared a picture with the cast and crew of the film and wrote on Instagram, "And it begins..." On the other hand, Disha Patani posed with a Ek Villain Return hoodies and said, "And here we go #EkVillainReturns."

Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Director Mohit Suri and producer Ekta Kapoor say they are glad that things are getting back to normal in the film industry, and they hoped to see the audience at the movies once again. "I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong -- making movies! I hope to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one," says Suri.

Talking about bankrolling the project, Kapoor says: "I'm excited to take the franchise forward. This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies."