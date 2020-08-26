Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari's first look from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's love story out

Bollywood actor John Abraham and actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen together in an untitled film soon. The first look out of the movie has been released by the makers and is being praised by fans. Talking about the look, John Abraham is seen in full Punjabi look, while Aditi Rao Hydari is seen in a simple avatar with a scarf on the head. This movie shows the cross border love story and is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh playing crucial roles. As per Mumbai Mirror, the film's shooting resumed on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look of the actors and wrote, "FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair."

Talking about the project, John told Mirror, "When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse." Aditi also shared why her role is special and said, "John and I play a couple in 1946-47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today so I was quick to come on board."

Nikhil Advani, while talking about the love story said, "There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s character in the present day and the forced breakup between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the partition. He plays a Sardar for the first time."

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

