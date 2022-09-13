Joe Jonas spots Priyanka Chopra at TIFF, actress has the best reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, JOE JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas was super excited to spot sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival. The singer-actor was joined by his Devotion co-stars Glen Powell who was recently seen in Top Gun Maverick and The Newsroom's Thomas Sadoski. Glen shared a photo of them posing in front of Priyanka Chopra's poster at the International Film Festival. He tagged PeeCee on Instagram Story and wrote 'Hey'.

Priyanka was quick to react to the post. she shared the same on her Instagram Story tagging the three men. She wrote back 'Hey'. Take a look at their exchange here:

Joe Jonas also posted some photos from TIFF:

For the unversed, Priyanka is married to Joe's younger brother and bandmate Nick Jonas. The two are often seen hanging out together and on family holidays and dinners. PeeCee and Joe also collaborated on The Jonas Brothers' songs.

Meanwhile, on the movie's front, Priyanka was last seen in 'Matrix 4'. Next, she will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

On the personal front, Priyanka is currently embracing motherhood in full spirits. On January 22, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they are now parents. Later, she shared that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was under doctor's supervision due to health issues. Now that her baby is hearty and healthy, the actress often posts photos with her. However, she has refrained from revealing her face yet.

