Image Source : FILE IMAGES Joe Biden becomes US President: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena to Suhana Khan, Bollywood celebs express excitement

Celebrities of the Indian film fraternity congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America, on social media. Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, is of Tamil origin from her mother's side.

Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big. "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!!" she wrote on her official Instagram account.

Her post was accompanied by heart emojis and tagged #DemocracyRocks.?She ended the note with the words: "Congratulations America."

Abhay Deol posted a funny Instagram meme that depicts Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a slingshot. "Yup. It happened!" he captioned the image.

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts with a dash of humour. "Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err.. Ok BI-DEN," he wrote on the microblogging site.

अच्छा चलता हूँ

दुआओं में याद रखना..



Err.. Ok BI-DEN — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 7, 2020

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration."

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration. 👏🏻👍🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020

"God BLESSED America," posted Gauahar Khan on Twitter.

God BLESSED America ! 🙏🏻🤗 #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 7, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had a witty quip. "Mark my words this will be the first American President to be escorted out of office," he commented.

A smiling leader is so beautiful. #KamalaHarrisVP — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 8, 2020

Mark my words this will be the first American President to be escorted out of office. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 7, 2020

Shruti Seth tweeted: "Oh my God America!!!! I want to kiss you right now #bidenharis2020."

My heart is so full of hope right now, knowing that balance is restored. I can tell my daughter that being good matters. It pays off & it definitely lets you sleep well at night.

Looking forward to waking up in a new world tomorrow!

Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) November 7, 2020

"Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it," Nimrat Kaur wrote.

Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it. #PresidentBiden 💙🇺🇸 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 7, 2020

Filmmaker-actor Kunal Kohli lauded the winds of change in the US in his tweet. "Well done America. One day we will also celebrate like this. Apna time ayega," he wrote.

#USElections remember that song from chalti ka naam gaadi. Mannu tera hua ab mera kya hoga — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 7, 2020

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage