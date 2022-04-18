Joe Alwyn: I don't want to be private with Taylor Swift

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAFEFORJAYLOR Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Actor Joe Alwyn says he doesn't want to be "private" about his relationship with singer Taylor Swift, but in a world that's so "increasingly intrusive", he enjoys keeping things between them secret.

Speaking to Elle magazine about his romance with the pop star, he said: "It's not really because I want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

It comes after Taylor revealed Joe helped her open up about politics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said previously: "As a country musician, I was always told it's better to stay out of (politics). The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend (actor Joe Alwyn), who supported me in speaking out."

"I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I'm proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time."

Swift also revealed how she and Joe "bonded over" sad songs.

She had said: "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. We write the saddest (songs). We just really love sad songs. What can I say? It was a surprise that we started writing together.

"But in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. He's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favourite songs."