Jitendra Shastri Dies: Black Friday actor who also appeared in Mirzapur as Usman passes away

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JITENDRA SHASTRI Jitendra Shastri

Jitendra Shastri Dies: Known for films like Black Friday, India's Most Wanted, Rajma Chawal and Ashoka among others, actor and theater artist Jitendra Shastri has died. The news was shared by his friends and colleagues Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang among others. Jitendra was also seen in the popular web series Mirzapur as Usman.

Sharing the sad news on Twitter, actor Sanjay Misra wrote, " Jitu Bhai aap hote to aap kuch aise bolte, 'Mishra sometimes kya hota hai naa ki, mobile mei naam reh jaata hai, aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai.' You are out of the world, but will always remain in network of my mind and heart. Om Shanti @jitu.shastri.7."

Paying tribute to the late actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted in Hindi. He wrote, "Can't believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards."

Jitendra Shastri was famous not only for his film appearances but also in the theater world. Jitendra Shastri had worked in many films like 'Lajja', 'Daur', 'Charas', 'Black Friday'. He was especially appreciated for the film 'India's Most Wanted' released in the year 2019. In this film, he played the role of an informer sitting in Nepal, who helps to nab a notorious terrorist.

Latest Entertainment News