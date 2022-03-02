Jhund movie review by Aamir Khan, here's what actor has to say about Amitabh Bachchan's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/T-SERIES Jhund movie review by Aamir Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is all set to hit theaters this Friday. The megastar plays a professor in the film who motivates the street children to form a football team. 'Jhund' is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan attended a special screening of the movie.

The stirring story left him emotionally wrought at the sheer brilliance. Not only did the powerful film evoke awe and inspiration for the actor, but he also expressed tremendous respect for Team Jhund for bringing together such a motivating story. Lauding the team and the filmmakers, Khan said thespian Amitabh Bachchan has essayed one of his most significant roles on screen with Jhund.

The recently released trailer gave a glimpse of the universe of a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities and how they're shaped into a football team by Amitabh's character of a coach. The film's music has been done by music composer duo Ajay-Atul, who has earlier collaborated with Nagraj in 'Sairat'.

The background features heavy use of Nashik dhol with an electronic touch and visually appealing cinematography which brings out the essence of the streets. Watch the trailer video here:

Jhund releases in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.