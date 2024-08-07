Jewellery brand accuses actor-dancer Avneet Kaur of cheating, asks for support against exploitation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jewellery brand accuses Avneet Kaur of cheating

Avneet Kaur has now become a well-known name in the entertainment world. Along with wreaking havoc on social media, she also created a stir in the world of TV and also made her Bollywood debut in 2023. Avneet, who is in the headlines for her professional and personal life, is now in the news for another reason. She has been accused of fraud by a jewellery brand. This jewellery brand has shared some posts with evidence on social media regarding the actress and has accused the actress of fraud.

Jewellery brand accuses actress of fraud

The jewellery brand shared a long post on its Instagram handle and accused the actress of 'exploitation'. It is mentioned that the actress shared several pictures flaunting the jewellery of their brand, but did not give credit to their brand despite promising several times. After this, when the brand reminded the actress, the actress refused and agreed to pay for the jewellery sent, but she has not paid for it yet. Along with this, the brand has also shared a screenshot of the conversation with the actress.

'Actress and influencer Avneet Kaur bought jewellery from our brand RANG for her recent Europe trip. We had a conversation with her stylist. In exchange for wearing our pieces, Avneet agreed to tag RANG in her social media posts. On June 29, 2024, we sent her 9 pieces including double floral earrings, a twisted loop handcuff bracelet and leaf motif earrings to the actress. Trusting that she will fulfil her commitment,' read their caption.

The actress did not give credit to the brand

The post further reads that Avneet wore their jewellery around 7 times during her month-long Europe vacation, but she only mentioned luxury brands in her posts. When Avneet did not tag the brand in her first post, they contacted her stylist. The stylist said that he spoke to Avneet, who agreed to credit our brand with another dress in a separate post. However, when Avneet posted again, she still did not give credit and replied that she would pay the brand. But that also not paid.

