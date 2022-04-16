Did Jersey avoid box office clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2? Shahid Kapoor reacts to release postponement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor reacts to Jersey postponement

Highlights Jersey was set to hit the theatres on April 14 along with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

Just a few days ahead of release, Jersey was delayed by a week

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is set to release on April 22

Recently, another postponement of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey left fans disappointed. The sports-drama film was supposed to release with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14 but is now going to hit the screens on April 22. The announcement of its delay came just a few days before the release. While it was believed that Jersey is avoiding a theatrical clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 in order to avert major loss at the box office, another report claimed that a legal case led to the postponement of Jersey at the final moments.

Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 1 vs Chapter 2: A definitive comparison of which part is better and why

Now, Shahid has reacted to the multiple delays his film has suffered as he reacted to a fan query on Twitter. Ahead of the film's release, Shahid did an 'Ask Me Anything' session with his fans. One of the questions that came up was if he was disappointed when the movie got postponed again.

Shahid shared that his character in Jersey Arjun Talwar also waited for 10 years to make an impact, so a wait of a few months could not dampen his spirit. The actor added that the wait for Jersey will be 'worth it'.

Read: Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi wedding saree earlier worn by Kangana & Sonam Kapoor? Fans call designer 'lazy'

Another netizen asked why the film was postponed again as they were all waiting to watch it. Shahid stated that he told the same thing to the producers of the movie.

Shahid did not make a mention of KGF: Chapter 2 in his response to the fans. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

This is Shahid's first release after the blockbuster Kabir Singh in 2019. He is making his OTT debut with a series from Raj and DK and a digital film from director Ali Abbas Zafar.