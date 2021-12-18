Jersey: When Shahid Kapoor got 25 stitches for hitting himself accidentally during film shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor makes sure he gets a perfect shot even if he has to go the extra mile. Come 31st December, the actor is ready to hit the big screen with his much-awaited film Jersey! With his fans waiting to watch their favourite actor on celluloid after a two-and-a-half-year period, Shahid has treated them to a new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video. In the video, we see he has given his blood and sweat to Jersey... literally!

Shahid Kapoor has undergone intense and rigorous training to get into the skin of his cricketer in Jersey. Training day in and day out for the film, the actor has often shared that he wanted to get the techniques of the game right. In the bts video, we see him training hard for it. Towards the end, we also a part where he cut his lip while shooting and had to get 25 stitches. Take a look:

Talking about Shahid's accident on the set, producer Aman Gill said, "We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman spirit by Shahid! He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He's given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you'll be able to see it when you watch the film!"

Slated to hit the theatres on 31st December, Jersey has fans counting down to the New Year for more reasons than one! Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara already have fans humming the Jersey tunes.