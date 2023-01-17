Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jeremy Renner in hospital

'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner is missing his home. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area, reports 'People' magazine.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the hospital amid his recovery after a New Year's Day snowplow accident on the property.

As per 'People', Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on January 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbours remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

'People' further states that he suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on January 7, last shared an update last Friday, when he posted a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan to his Instagram Story. "I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

Later, the Hollywood star said he is getting a spa treatment in ICU after a snow plough accident, thanks to his sister and mother. Sharing an update from his hospitalisation, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video. In the clip, Renner was seen lying in hospital bed and breathing out of an oxygen mask, with his swollen eyes barely open. He appeared to be in good spirits as his sister can be seen massaging his head.

"He's so sexy, yeah. Literally, look at all that blood," Jeremy's sister was heard saying to make him laugh. "First shower in definitely a week or so," the 51-year-old actor then admitted, before adding, "Gross!" In the caption, he wrote: "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank you all."

In his first Instagram post since the accident, Jeremy shared his first picture from the hospital and wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. [a praying hands emoji]. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, January 1 after he was run over by a 14,300 pound snowplow while helping a family member free their stuck car near his home in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Don't miss these:

International celebrities on Bigg Boss: Pamela Andreson to Veena Malik & more ​

Sidharth Malhotra can't take his eyes off Kiara Advani! Actress teases him with unseen photo ​

Latest Entertainment News