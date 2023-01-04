Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
  5. Jeremy Renner gets heartwarming wishes from Marvel co-stars and other actors after health update

Jeremy Renner gets heartwarming wishes from Marvel co-stars and other actors after health update

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is getting supportive messages as he begins his recovery process after the snow-ploughing accident.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 23:56 IST
Jeremy gets heartfelt wishes from Marvel co-stars
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMYRENNER Jeremy gets heartfelt wishes from Marvel co-stars

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is receiving messages of support as he starts on the road to recovery following the snow-ploughing accident. The Avengers star got words of encouragement from his Marvel co-stars as well as other celebrities concerned for his well-being, reports Deadline.

Renner shared a photo on Instagram from the hospital where he updated everyone on his health. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner shared.

'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth took advantage of the post to drop his well wishes saying: "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

'Captain America' star Chris Evans said: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt said: "Continued prayers your way brutha."

'Avengers' directors The Russo Brothers replied: "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

MCU star Cobie Smulders said: "Sending love your way."

'WandaVision' actor Paul Bettany replied: "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing."

'Thor' director Taika Waititi said: "My brother I love you."

'Hawkeye' co-star Tony Dalton said: "Get well soon Big Man!"

Other celebrities also replied with inspiring messages.

Eiza Gonzailez: "Love you J thinking of you."

Jimmy Fallon: "Lotsa love out there for you bud."

Vanessa Hudgens: "Sending so much love n healing!"

Heid Klum: "Speedy recovery."

Steve Aoki: "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colours. Love and positive energy to u!"

Ashley Benson: "Get well soon. Praying for you."

Georgie Flores: "Sending you love and healing. Get well soon."

Isla Fisher: "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you."

Orlando Bloom: "Sending prayers brah."

Juliette Lewis: "God speed! What a miracle."

Questlove: "Recover well Godspeed. Wishing you healing & energy."

