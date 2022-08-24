Jennifer Lopez drops FIRST glimpse of her beautiful gown from Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DREAMLANDOFFASHION Jennifer Lopez

Following Jennifer Lopez dreamy second wedding with Ben Affleck, she took to her social media to share the first glimpses of her wedding gown. Their wedding took place in a serene white backdrop with only family in attendance. The couple's intimate celebration in Georgia was just about the two, a beautiful location, and a glowing 'Mr and Mrs Affleck' sign. They originally tied the knot on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Now, JLo gave fans a glimpse at the weekend in a newsletter tease on Instagram. JLo shared an up-close-and-personal picture of herself in her veil wearing a feathered-like turtleneck and playfully promised, "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com."

As per Fox News, Lopez was dressed in all her bridal glory wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. Backless detailing could be seen peeking through her cathedral-length veil as she walked side-by-side with her husband on the grounds of the 87-acre plantation home.

Affleck matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property. Fox News reported that the three-day weekend concluded with a brunch on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's wedding was attended by roughly 135 guests, a source told Fox News.

The insider revealed that attendees were left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds' initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia." Lopez and Affleck got legally married during a tiny wedding in Las Vegas on July 17. Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

