Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement: We are better as friends

Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. Reportedly, the two called off their engagement in a joint statement. It was reported that Lopez, J.Lo to fans, and Rodriguez, popular as A-Rod have been facing problems in their relationship and the couple tried hard to move past it, but seems like things didn't work out well. On Friday, multiple reports confirmed that the couple had broken off their engagement, after being together for five years. They had announced their engagement in 2019.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.

They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".

Here're are some adorable social media posts that couple shared for each other:

Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Earlier, it was reported that the two started having problems during the lockdown. They even tried therapy to make their relationship work. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2016, and announced their engagement in 2019, when A-Rod proposed to J.Lo in Bahamas.

--with inputs from IANS

