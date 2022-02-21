Jeh turns one! Kareena Kapoor pens awwdorable birthday wish for her tiger with Taimur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR/YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor shares birthday wish for Jehangir

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating son Jeh's first birthday

Kareena shared a candid pic, where Tim and Jeh can be seen crawling on the floor

On the occasion of Jeh turning one, proud mommy Kareena Kapoor treated her fans with an adorable picture of her kids Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a candid picture, where the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor. Both the munchkins are seen twinning in white and blue. Giving the picture a hilarious twist, Kareena captioned, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday. "Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it. "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

On the personal front, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022. Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was originally written by Eric Roth. The film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.