Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALAJI MOTION PICTURES Jeetendra visits sets of John Abraham, Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain Returns

Veteran actor Jeetendra gave a pleasant surprise to the team of Ek Villain Returns as the actor paid a visit to the sets of John Abraham, Disha Parmar starrer film. The makers took to their social media and shared the pictures. They captioned the post, "Indeed the sweetest surprise to witness Jeetendra sir on the sets of #EkVillianReturns."

Ek Villain Returns also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Filmmaker Mohit Suri announced that the film will be released on 11 February 2022. Taking to Instagram, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!," while Disha and Tara captioned their post saying, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022." Filmmaker Mohit Suri stated, "Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will be an action-thriller. The film also reunites Kapoor with Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama "Half Girlfriend". Budding actress Tara might get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. Interestingly, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in "Ek Villain", crooned a romantic number for the revenge drama that also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

"Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Does he feel pressure to live up to the audience's expectations after "Ek Villain"? Suri replied: "I have made sequels in the past like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Murder 2'. A pressure is always there to live up to the original film. What we are trying to do this time, besides having a bigger scale and bigger actors and taking the story forward, is to try and make it more contemporary, given the new digital age we are living in. It has got a lot more zing."