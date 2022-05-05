'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh draws similarities between his reel and real character

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh opened up about his character and drew a comparison between his reel and real persona. "There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh's life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it," Ranveer said.

He added, "I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life's experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh's case, it's the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it's the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!"

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIO Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!"

A hilarious satire on society -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

