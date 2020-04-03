Image Source : TWITTER Jaya Prada birthday special: When the actress opened up about her Bollywood career in Aap Ki Adalat

Known for her roles in films like Sanjog, Sharaabi, Sargam, Tohfa, Lo Parlok and others, Jaya Prada is a beauty beyond words. The actress has been winning hearts with her stellar acting skills since her debut. She first faced the camera during a three-minute dance number in the Telugu film Bhoomi Kosam. She was paid only 10 rupees for her work in the film but her performance earned applause from every corner of the country. The actress worked with all the top actors of her time and earned many accolades for her performances in the 70s, 80s and 90s. However, later in the years she left her filmy career and joined politics.

When Jaya Prada graced India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, she revealed that she likes to be called an actress first, before a politician, as it was her acting career that gave her recognition and fame in the world. The actress revealed that she misses being in the glamour world and being called an actress.

Jaya Prada also recalled how she started her career in the films and stated that it has been a long journey and can never be forgotten. The actress also shared that she still enjoys it when people call her by her screen name. Watch the video here-

Jaya Prada is not just a big name in Bollywood but she worked extensively in many Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films. She entered into politics by joining the Telugu Desam party. She was nominated to be an MP in Rajyasabha by the TDP party.

