Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed. Read full stor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed

Alaya F is all set to win hearts with her performance in the upcoming Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress is currently busy promoting the film on various platforms and getting candid about her journey. Recently, in a candid chat with Zoom, Alaya was asked about her reaction if she saw everyone’s crush Kartik Aaryan in her bed one morning. Without any hesitation, the diva responds that she wouldn’t be surprised.

A promo shared by the channel shows Alaya F talking about the film and her journey. In the video, the host asks her, “If you wake up one day and find Kartik Aaryan in your bed, what would you do?” Her response is, “Nothing, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Then she realizes what she has said and bursts out laughing saying, “No, I don’t mean that!”

The actress is also asked about her relationship status, to which she smartly says, “I’m too simple to be single, I’m too complicated to be in a relationship, but I’m just right to be in this industry.”

Earlier, Alaya F revealed that although she is Pooja Bedi’s guaghter and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, she had a tough journey getting where she is. She revealed that she got rejected many times before she landed a role in Jawaani Jaaneman. She told Mumbai Mirror, “I got rejected several times, then, was lucky enough to bag this film. I am glad that I got rejected and grateful my debut is happening with Saif sir and Tabu ma’am. It didn’t feel real until I started shooting the film."

In the film, Alaya will be seen playing the role of the accidental daughter of Saif Ali Khan. Sharing about his role in the film, Saif said, "A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go."

Directed Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal. It will release on January 31.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page