Javed Akhtar shares pic with late Lata Mangeshkar as he recalls attending last public event together

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar continues to grieve the demise of late nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, as seen from his latest social media post. Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, Akhtar posted a picture from a recent event he had attended with the legendary singer. In the picture, Mangeshkar can be seen smiling, wearing a white saree with a pink floral border. Akhtar, too, looks happy, standing behind her.

"Perhaps this was the last public event we had attended together," he tweeted.

After Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Javed Akhtar visited the legendary singer's home to pay his last respects. He was accompanied with Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, Shradhha Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker.

Mangeshkar and Akhtar had worked together on several melodious songs including 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer-Zaara' and 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum' from 'Silsila', among others.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was cremated with full state honors in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer.

Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park.

