Javed Akhtar: 'Never been in favour of hijab but I ask the hooligans, is this manliness?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMBHAVTV Javed Akhtar spoke in the ongoing Hijab Row in the state of Karnataka

Highlights Javed Akhtar reacts to the ongoing 'hijab row' in Karnataka

Protests have been held in various parts of India in 'hijab row'

Hijab row has snowballed into a crisis in the state and is a subject of discussion internationally

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has opened up on the ongoing 'hijab row' in Karnataka. He wrote on social media that he is not in favour of hijab or burqa, adding he has nothing but contempt for "mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls." The hijab row has snowballed into a major crisis in the state and is a subject of discussion at international levels as well.

Akhtar tweeted on Thursday, "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity (sic)."

Hijab row started last month with few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintain that the students who used to come without hijab suddenly started coming in hijab. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The educational institutions in the state have witnessed tense moments following face-off between Hijab wearing girls and saffron-clad boys. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts. Protests have been held in parts of Delhi, Kolkata and Maharashtra in the ongoing Hijab Row.

Last week, the Karnataka government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the State.

(With inputs from news agencies)