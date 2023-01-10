Javed Akhtar addresses Boycott Bollywood controversy; opens up on Uttar Pradesh Film City

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Javed Akhtar spotted

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was speaking at the launch of Jadunama, a coffee table book which is a compilation of extracts from his public speeches, interviews and quotes, addressed the Boycott Bollywood controversy and the opening of the film industry by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP. He said, Akhtar that 'high profile' personalities often find their names maligned in controversies.

Javed Akhtar appreciated the initiative taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to make Film City in Uttar Pradesh. Akhtar welcomed this initiative and said, "I believe that it is a good thing that the film industry should be opened in UP, it will make many things easier and there is no loss for us in this. Films are made in California and they are also made in New York, it does not matter. Like, whether the film is made in our Mumbai or in UP, it will not harm anyone."

Further, talking about the budget being provide for theaters, Javed Akhtar added "the government should give electricity to theaters on industrial rent." He also suggested that it is better if the land is given at a very low price for the construction of a cinema hall.

Asked about the recently constituted 'Dharma Censor Board', the screenwriter said every 'dharma' (religion) should have its own censor board. "There is one censor board in MP, then this is there and one censor board of the centre is also there. What is the problem? We have four-five important 'dharmas' and they should have their censors. Maybe then moulvis (under Islam) will start watching films. Do it, do it!" he quipped.

Meanwhile, a compilation of extracts from Akhtar's public speeches, interviews and quotes, "Jadunama" was unveiled by his close friend and veteran poet-lyricist Gulzar. Akhtar's family members, including actor-wife Shabana Azmi, actor-filmmaker-son Farhan Akhtar, director-daughter Zoya Akhtar, actor Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Nandita Das, directors Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowarikar, and actors Deepti Naval, Divya Dutta, Urmila Matondkar, Saiyami Kher, and Satish Kaushik attended the event.

