Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJATINSARNA Jatin Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma in Ranveer Singh's '83, pays tribute to late cricketer

Former India batsman Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday at his home in Noida. He was 66. He was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side. Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to treat his fans with a film on Kapil Dev's life and the iconic 1983 World Cup win. In the film, sacred Games fame Jatin Sarna will be seen playing the role of Yashpal Sharma. On Tuesday, as the cricketer breathed his last, Sarna took to Instagram to pay a tribute to him and shared some pictures from the sets.

Jatin Sarna wrote, "This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir."

He concluded, "@yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you."

The team of the film '83 also paid tribute to the late cricketer and wrote, "Yashpal ji, your contribution towards making the entire nation proud will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace paaji."

Earlier, when Jatin has met Yashpal Sharma for the first time during the preparation of the film, he had shared the picture on his Instagram. He had said, "#Yashpalsharmacricketer "The guy who played fearlessly, having an eye of eagle and walk of lion..Punished bowlers unconventionally. A strong pillar of world cup 83 squad.An honour to play him in"

The makers had already shared the first look of Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "It's an honour to play this ace cricketer on screen. His passion, fire and drive to prove his place & worth in the team is what drove me to work harder and push my limits. Presenting the inventor of Badam Shot, someone who can single handedly change the game."

"83" stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led an underdog Indian team to the famous World Cup victory, and features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi Dev. The film also has Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani in important roles.