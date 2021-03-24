Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni recreate Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Marjaneya, BB 14 winner has priceless reaction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALY GONI, RUBINA DILAIK Jasmin Bhasin, Aly goni and Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have extended their support to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla by recreating their song Marjaneya. Jasmin and Aly, on their respective social media handles, posted a video of themselves performing on Rubina and Abhinav's song and heaped praises on the couple. While, Aly captioned the video as "Marjaneya, loved it," Jasmin wrote, "Congratulations @rubinadilaik @ashukla on the success of beautiful track." The two also tagged the lead couple of the song along with its composer and singer Neha Kakkar.

Bigg boss 14 winner Rubina was quick to react to Aly's post. "Awwdorable," she commented on the video. Co-contestant Arshi Khan too dropped a comment writing, "Dil to chahta hai me he karlu pyaar. woow what a handsome boy sorry jasmine. joking (sic)." Neha's brother and composer Tony Kakkar also praised Jasmin and Aly by writing, "Why so cute you both."

Read: Rubina Dilaik seeks Abhinav Shukla's attention in Neha Kakkar's latest song Marjaneya

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav also recreated Jasmin and Aly's song "Tera Suit". Rubina's post was loved by the audience, however, fans were quick to notice that the actress didn't tag Jasmin in the video. Later, when Jasmin was quizzed about the same the actress said that she isn't bothered by it and Rubina could have genuinely forgotten to tag her.

Read: Jasmin Bhasin reacts to not being tagged in Rubina Dilaik's viral post about 'Tera Suit' with Aly Goni

"Well, as a person I choose to ignore negativity, so I don't know what has been going around. I was the first person to hug and congratulate Rubina when she won the trophy and didn't have any angst against them after the show. That was my way of showing I don't hold any grudges. Yes, there was one post of Aly and I where Rubina didn't tag me and tagged only Aly. Honestly, she could have forgotten and that doesn't bother me. I am very happy they made a beautiful reel on our song and shared and promoted it," Jasmin was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

For the unversed, in the initial days of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were seen supporting each other, however, as the reality show progressed things soured between the two. Their love-hate relationship became one of the major highlights of the show grabbed much limelight.