Jasleen Royal takes legal action against Guru Randhawa over copyright infringement

Singer Guru Randhawa is a big name in the Punjabi entertainment world. He is a singer, lyricist and composer, whose songs often prove to be chartbusters. He is known for songs like 'Lahore', 'Patola', 'High Rated Gabru' etc. However, troubles seem to be brewing for the famous singer. Recently, singer Jasleen Royal has filed a copyright-related case against him. Moreover, the 'Din Shagna Da' singer has also included T-Series and lyricist Raj Ranjodh in this case.

Compositions were created during the promotion of 'Runway 34'

Jasleen has filed a case in the Bombay High Court against T-Series, lyricist Raj Ranjodh and singer Guru Randhawa over the copyright of her music. According to a statement, the singer has accused them of unauthorised use of compositions related to her music in the song All Right from the album 'G Thing'. The statement said that Jasleen had created some original compositions in the year 2022 for the promotional events of Ajay Devgan starrer 'Runway 34'. These compositions were shared with lyricist Raj Ranjodh through audio-video calls and messages. Later these compositions were included in the scratch version of the song.

Jasleen claims the use of compositions without consent

Talks were held with Guru Randhawa regarding this song. However, Jasleen did not like the song recorded by him, due to which everyone could not join for this song. Jasleen had all the rights to this music. In the year 2023, the singer realised that her original compositions had been used in the song 'All Right' released by T-Series. This song has been sung by Guru Randhawa. The singer has filed a lawsuit for using her original musical compositions without her consent and not giving her credit.

The song will have to be removed from all streaming platforms

According to the statement issued, the lawsuit claims copyright infringement and violation of moral rights. Jasleen's lawyers have obtained an interim order from the court, which requires T-Series to remove the song from all streaming platforms. Raj Ranjodh and Guru Randhawa are also prohibited from using the song in any way.

