Janhvi Kapoor struggles to get fresh orange juice even half a glass in her 'expectations vs reality' post

Janhvi Kapoor struggles to get fresh orange juice even half a glass in latest her 'expectations vs reality' post

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to excite her fans and followers with some interesting content on her social media. She is known for her amazing fashion style and dancing skills. Off late, Janhvi has also shown her funny side to fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared videos of herself squeezing out orange juice with the help of a mechanical juicer. In the first one, Janhvi is all glammed up in a shimmery bikini top with a matching sarong tied around her waist as she attempts to juice the fruit.

In next video, Janhvi paired white shorts with a blue top and tried to squeeze out the juice with much difficulty. Well, the struggle was real for the young actress who was not able to fill the glass half. After making a lot of efforts and funny faces, she says, "Didi itna hi milega aaj," She captioned the post, "Expectation vs. Reality#OJistheOG."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she looked every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. In the pictures, Janhvi looked breathtakingly beautiful in her sequin lehenga choli. To complete her ethnic look, the actress opted for a statement neckpiece. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "dream a little dream of me."

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Apart from this, she has also started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter.

