Janhvi Kapoor shares heartfelt note as she wraps up Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl shoot

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is slated to hit the theatres on March 13

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently very occupied with her work. With films lined up, Janhvi is already occupied with a film before she finishes one. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about her experience during the film. Janhvi thanked the director Sharan Sharma for the experience.

Sharing a picture of herself from the shoot of the film, Janhvi wrote, "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that'll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma (director) - like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it."

The Kargil Girl is based on the life of India's first women combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was part of operations during the Kargil war of 1999. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij and is slated to release on March 13. Janhvi has also started the shoot of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 which is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 also stars actor Kartik Aaryan and will mark the big-screen debut of newcomer Lakshya who has previously featured in serials.

