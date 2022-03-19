Janhvi Kapoor shares 'kissie kissie' moment with sister Khushi; fans call it adorable

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never misses out on a chance to shower love on her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. On Saturday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen dressed up in a metallic mirror gown. On the other hand, Khushi looks pretty in a back dress with her hair tied up in a bun. Notably, Khushi's winged eyeliner and classic bun are giving retro vibes. In the adorable picture, both can be seen holding hands as they pout looking at each other. Janhvi captioned her post, "kissie kissie w my baby."

The cute post shared by Janhvi accumulated several likes within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from fellow celebrities. Khushi Kapoor reacted with a sweet reply for her sister on the post. She wrote, "Ilu" adding a white heart and a smiling face with tear emoji. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor commented, "2 of my 4 darling bachhas. Janhvi and Khushi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis, while his wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, "My girls," adding heart-eyed emoji. Take a look

Janhvi and Khushi are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi.

On the professional front, Janhvi's recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Actress' other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

