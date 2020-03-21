Janhvi Kapoor spends self-isolation period by painting and goofing around with sister Khushi. Watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor spends self-isolation period by painting and goofing around with sister Khushi

With coronavirus spread, Bollywood celebrities have isolated themselves and are sticking into their homes. But that doesn't mean that they are leaving any chance to entertain their fans. Just like all other Bollywood celebs, Janhvi Kapoor is also keeping her fans updated about her activities during her self-quarantine period and having a gala time with her sister Khushi. On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with her masterpieces that she created during the isolation. She shared photos of the painting that she made while sitting at home with sister Khushi. She wrote, "Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona"

While Janhvi spent her time painting, her sister Khushi enjoyed watching her by having a bowl of noodles. The divas' fan pages shared a couple of videos on social media in which khushi is seen having a blast with Janhvi as she paints her heart out. The two sisters look absolutely adorable. Check out the videos here-

Earlier, Janhvi also shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she is seen goofing around with Khushi. The video shows Khushi getting crazy make up done on her face and having a blast with her sister.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting movies in the making. She will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

