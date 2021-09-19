Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor’s 'fam' night is all about hugs from rumoured ex Akshat Rajan, Khushi Kapoor and friends

Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi exactly know how to ace the fashion game with their stylish and trendy attires. The two never fail to steal the limelight every time they step out in the city. Janhvi’s latest Instagram post yet again gave us a glimpse of their sibling bond. She dropped pictures and boomerang videos from a recent party the sisters attended, where they were joined by Janhvi's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Well, their evening was all about hugs, kisses and chilling out.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of photos and videos having a gala time with their friends. Alongside it, she wrote, "fam." Janhvi was showered with hugs and kisses by Akshat as they posed for the camera. Next, they clicked a happy group photo. The Gunjan Saxena actress slayed in a white, strappy dress, Khushi on the other hand, opted for a black shirt and pants paired with a grey oversized blazer. Janhvi and Khushi posed beside a balloon arrangement with large cutouts of King, Queen and Jack cards.

Ever since she made her debut in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Akshat. Reports of them being in a relationship came into the limelight when on her birthday in March 6, 2018, Akshat had posted a beautiful picture of the duo. He had captioned the picture as “happy birthday” followed by a heart emoji. To which Janhvi had replied with an “ily” comment which is an abbreviation of ‘I Love You’.

For the unversed, Akshat Rajan is the son of business giant, Abhijit Rajan (Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited).

On the professional front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts her post 'badminton' glow; PV Sindhu reacts