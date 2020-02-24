Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Sridevi‘s sudden demise on February 24, 2018, shook everyone.India's first female superstar breathed her last in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi while Janhvi Kapoor stayed back in Mumbai owing to work commitments. The Mom actress died of accidental drowning. Today, on Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a priceless picture from her childhood days where a young Janhvi is cuddled up in her mother Sridevi's arms.

"Miss you everyday", wrote Janhvi Kapoor as she shared the heartfelt picture on Instagram. Take a look:

In an interview early, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the pain she feels and how she is still processing the shock. "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months," Janhvi had said.

Janhvi Kapoor has similar features to her mother which makes it seem as if Sridevi is present among us.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Gunjan Saxena biopic. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will see Janhvi play Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian female helicopter pilots and the first woman to be honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, who had evacuated injured soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war.

