Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa's dialogue with Aksa Gang in new video; Alia Bhatt's reaction takes the cake

Janhvi Kapoor apart from entertaining people with her films exactly knows how to keep her fans and followers entertained on social media. She makes sure to share some funny yet interesting content on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Good Luck Jerry actress treated her fans with a fun-filled video ft, Aksa gang which includes a bunch of her friends who always make hilarious dance videos and reels with the actress. This time, the gang picked Anupamaa's popular dialogue. In the video, Janhvi can be seen lip-syncing Rupali Ganguli’s character Anupamaa's dialogue which goes, "Main ghoomoon, phiroon, nachoon gaaon, hasu, kheloon, bahar jaaon, akeli jaaon, kisi aur ek saath jaaon, jahaan jaoon, jaise bhi jaaon, aapko kya?"

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Janhvi's post was bombarded with epis reactions from her fans, friends and colleagues. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt reacted to her video and wrote, "Hilarious." Actress Tara Sutaria commented, "Bestttt bro." One of her fans wrote, "Epic dialogue from Anupamaa."

This is not the first time Janhvi along with her Aksa gang indulged in a goofy act. She often shares videos with them.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released, GoodLuck Jerry. The actress has also completed the filming schedule for her upcoming film Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili in her kitty.

