Janhvi Kapoor offering biscuits to a street kid is the sweetest thing on internet today. Watch viral video

Janhvi Kapoor offering biscuits to a street kid is the sweetest thing on internet today

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has broken the internet yet again. This time it was not her amasing looks that drew attention but her video in which she is seen offering biscuits to a street kid and went viral. Wearing an orange body fit dress, Janhvi looked like a complete diva as she stepped out for her salon session in the city. Soon after she reached the destination, a little street kid came to her asking for food. Rather than getting irritated, the actress took out two packets of biscuits from her car and gave them to the kid. Watch the video here-

This is not the first time that Janhvi has shown kindness towards the needy. Earlier as well, photos and videos of the Dhadak actress have gone viral on the internet in which she is seen helping the people on the streets of Mumbai. She has also been snapped feeding the poor people and helping them with everything she can.

Ever since her debut performance in the film Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi has been garnering praise from all corners. Not just critics but fans have been showering her with love everywhere. On Diwali, when the actress stepped out for her pilates class, several kids from the area began shouting her name and wishing her Happy Diwali. The actress waved back at them and wished them with a wide smile.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line-up of work. She will be seen in a biopic called Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. She will also raise the hotness quotient in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and also has Takht and RoohiAfza in the pipeline.

