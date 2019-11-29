Janhvi Kapoor's 'Thanksgiving' date with her sister is filled with ‘too much Khushi’

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spent some quality time together in New York

Janhvi Kapoor is known to be very close to her sister Khushi, and the two are often spotted hanging out together. Janhvi flew to New York to spend Thanksgiving with Khushi, who has been staying and pursuing higher studies in the US capital.

The starlets ditched all workouts for the 'Thanksgiving' date. Their cheat meal included french fries and chips.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram story, Janhvi wrote, "Too much Khushi”.

“Life feels complete," Janhvi captioned her next Instagram story.

Janhvi is currently super busy with a number of projects in the pipeline. She will soon be making her web debut with Netflix’s Ghost Stories -- which will be directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibaker Banerjee. She will also be seen playing the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first women pilot of the Indian Air Force along with Srividya Rajan.

Janhvi has completed the Punjab schedule of Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and debutant actor Lakshya.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News